Afghan Journalists Brutally Beaten By The Taliban (Pictures, Video)

BATTERED INTO SILENCE ;Shocking pics show horrific injuries to Afghan journalists after brutal beatings as Taliban bulldozes freedom of speech

TWO Afghan journalists were brutally beaten with cables for four hours by the Taliban for covering the women’s protests in Kabul, it has been revealed.

Shocking photos show the injuries Nemat Naqdi and Taqi Daryabi sustained after they were detained by the jihadi forces on Tuesday.

The journalists, who work for Kabul-based media outlet Etilaat-e Roz, had been reporting on protesters demanding an end to Taliban violations of the rights of women and girls when they were arrested.

According to Human Rights Watch, the two men were taken to a police station in Kabul and placed in separate cells before being tortured with cables.

They were released on Wednesday and were treated in a nearby hospital for the injuries on their backs and faces.

Editor-in-chief of the daily paper, Zaki Daryabi told Human Rights Watch: “Two of my colleagues from who were detained by Taliban, beaten for four hours.

“Under constant and brutal torture of the Taliban, the reporters lost their consciousness four times.

“This is unacceptable. We want the Taliban to bring their soldiers to justice.

“We also all the media organisations stand together against this unacceptable torture.”

Khadim Karimi, an editor at Etillaat Roz, was also arrested by the Taliban minutes after attempting to secure the release of the two young journalists.

He said that ten members of the Taliban then beat him “by boxing, kicking, cables, pipes and everything that was available”, the Telegraph reported.

“I was looking death in the face,” he said. “I was thinking about my family, because I thought that I would be killed.”

Karimi’s colleagues were released shortly after him.

“I felt the responsibility to try and release them,” Karimi said.

“When we arrived there in front of the police station door, suddenly Taliban fighters arrested us by force.

“They didn’t give us a second and chance to talk and say details. Their response was hitting, boxing and violence.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHK2hUwPnrA

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16092732/pics-afghan-journalists-beatings-taliban-freedom/amp/

