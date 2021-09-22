African Elephants Sighted Severally In Rivers State (Photos)

There have been several sightings of African elephants by residents of Ikuru townin Andoni local govt. area of Rivers state.

African elephants once roamed the jungles of west Africa, but are currently almost in extinction, they were hunted to near extinction for hundreds of years for their valuable ivories derived from their tusks.

there have also been few sightings in ondo state state by hunters but unfortunately it was always too late for the elephants here as they were usually killed by these hunters.

We hereby call on government to direct the community heads and leaders to instruct their citizens not to harm these herds of elephants, before they are hunted down and butchered, as these are creatures that are almost in extinction and hardly seen.

