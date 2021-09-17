Agbado/Opeilu Road: Community Women Do Remedial Work, Collect Toll

Pay attention

A police man stopped to pick two passengers- my humble self and a teacher.

The community women totaling about 15 had organized themselves since morning and hired male labor to level the road in their community with gravel and all manner of materials I couldn’t begin to inquire about.

The plot thickens as the ladies mounted road blocks as tollgates for collecting developmental levy from motorists who were plying their residential streets so as to avoid the main roads which have been in worse conditions since the Chinese railways constructions began in Agbado

Not even the policeman was spared from paying “owo-ile” despite his initial stubbornness. The women were having none of it. Even as I took this picture one of the women, an acclaimed accountant graduate almost snatched my phone- an action that humbled me behave myself.

Dejiplug for Godspowerproject signs out

