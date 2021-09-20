Agbo Jedi Shared As A Wedding Souvenir In Nigeria (Photo, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Following rapper, Meek Mill’s endorsement, agbo jedi becomes a souvenir at wedding, in Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUAq7veAWAi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HadKPv_WVGs

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: