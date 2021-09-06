Air Peace Boss Promises Super Eagles N20 Million For Cape Verde Win

Air Peace boss promises Super Eagles N20m for Cape Verde win

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has promised Super Eagles N20 million if they defeat Cape Verde in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

This is coming after the airline sealed a partnership agreement with the Nigerian national teams.

In a video posted on the official Facebook page of Super Eagles, Onyema said, “If you win this match, I am going to give the team N20 million on arrival. I’ll bring the cash and hand it over.

“This will serve as a stepping stone in unifying our Nation. Go there and die for the country.

“You won your first match resoundingly, and we expect that the one happening in Cape Verde in 24hours time will not be different.

“You’re carrying on your young shoulders the aspirations and the hopes of a Nation. You must help us in restoring hope to this country.

“Nigeria is a great country with so much potentials to achieve. We are yet to get there. We may have our differences but we love ourselves.

The Super Eagles’ contingent for Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying tango with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde landed on the island of Mindelo on Monday morning, after a four-hour flight from Lagos aboard a special jet of Air Peace airline.

There were 21 players on board, following the departure of UK-based players who returned to base following the unchanged stance of UK authorities concerning protocols and guidelines.

Tuesday’s encounter, scheduled for the 5,000 –capactiy Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena, affords a number of ambitious fresh legs not deployed in Friday’s 2-0 win over Liberia in Lagos to stake claims for permanent shirts in the Nigeria squad.

Three points will consolidate Nigeria’s leadership of Group C, confirmed after the victory over Liberia that followed the draw between Cape Verde and Central African Republic in Douala.

A win will guarantee Nigeria a minimum three points ahead of any other team in the pool, even if Liberia’s Lone Star are victorious against Central African Republic in Monrovia.

A win will also brighten the path of the three –time African champions to the knockout final round, given that home-and-away fixture against the Central African Republic is what is on the plate in October.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOUwqNRqkG4

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTegbLijhd5/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/punchng.com/air-peace-boss-promises-super-eagles-n20m-for-cape-verde-win/%3famp

