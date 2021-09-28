Air Peace To Sponsor The 12th Edition Of Gulder Ultimate Search

The organisers of Gulder Ultimate Search, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Monday announced a collaboration with leading Nigerian airline Air Peace for the 12th season of the survival reality show.

The unique collaboration will see the Nigerian airline join forces with Gulder Ultimate Search to reward “the winner and contestants with exciting prizes when the show premieres on screens in October 2021 for the 12th season.”

Speaking about the collaboration, the Chairman of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema, said: “We’re so excited to be partnering with such an iconic show. Through this partnership, we will support the tenacity, and resilient spirit of young Nigerians who have shown to always find a way out of any difficult challenge life throws at them. It is our way of cheering Nigerian youths on to success. The Gulder Ultimate Search aligns with one of the founding principles of Air Peace- youth empowerment.”

Responding, the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said: “We are so thrilled to have these two great Nigerian brands supporting Gulder Ultimate Search. And we look forward to the hugely exciting opportunities the partnership will present to contestants and viewers of the show.”

The partnership announcement follows the unveiling of Gulder Ultimate Search, GUS, contestants on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

“After a stellar 11-season run from 2004 to 2014, Gulder Ultimate Search, Nigeria’s first reality TV show, is returning to the screens in October 2021 with ‘The Age of Craftsmanship’ as the theme of the 12th season”, the organisers said.

Since its debut in 2004, GUS has delivered some of the most memorable TV moments of the last two decades and launched the careers of many film and TV stars including Kunle Remi, Dennis Okike, Chris Okagbue, Uzor Osimkpa, Chinedu Ubachukwu, and many more.

