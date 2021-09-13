Aisha Buhari Reveals Why She Shared Pantami’s Video

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has shed light on why she posted a video of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami giving a sermon, where he cried.

She had captioned her first post, “A Reminder. Achire tsoro ayi abinda ya dace,” in Hausa language, meaning, ‘Be courageous to do the right thing’.

In her latest post, Mrs Buhari said, “Tafsir na Malam kan tsoron Allah ba tsoron mutum ba!

“Da aka cire tsoro da son Kai aka shiga Jihar Zamfara, abubuwa sun fara kyau. Sai a dage a shigo sauran wurare da ke bukatan haka.”

This is translated from the Hausa language to loosely mean, “Mallam (Pantami) is preaching about the fear of God and not of man. As fear and selfishness have been removed in the case of Zamfara State, positive results have started to show. It is left for the those in charge to take control in other states in need of intervention.”

