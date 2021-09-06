Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has opened a campaign office in Maitama, Abuja, to drive his All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspiration.

The former governor of Benue State shared the same building used by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups during the 2019 General Elections.

In a statement yesterday, Akume noted that he would, in the coming weeks, hold a rally in Benue to formally declare his intention

The statement reads: “The Akume camp is not leaving any stone unturned, as consultations are ongoing at the highest levels. It is really looking like he is the anointed one with his experience said to be richest among the other contenders.”

A staunch supporter, who craved anonymity, was quoted as saying: “Akume has created a spark in Benue politics, as people and politicians are largely on his side as the father of the state’s politics.

“Akume, a bridge builder and core progressive, is the only ex-governor that is reputed to be EFCC-free.”



https://guardian.ng/news/akume-opens-abuja-office-for-apc-chair-campaign/

