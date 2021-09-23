Akwa Ibom @34: Osinbajo To Inaugurate 21-Storey Security Building, Luxury Estate

A 21 storey smart building built by Akwa Ibom State government in attempt to attract international oil companies to relocate to the state, is to be inaugurated on Friday by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Uyo as part of the 34th anniversary celebration of the creation of the state.

The multiple billion naira building, code named Dakkada Towers, is to inaugurated alongside another project, the Dakkada luxury estate.

The State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong told journalists at a pre-anniversary press conference on Wednesday that the Dakkada estate, located along Airport Road, is designed to provide maximum affordable housing for people, while the 21 Dakkada Towers, a smart building located along the central business district in Uyo is to provide office complexes for International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other companies springing up in the state.

“On Friday, His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be in Akwa Ibom to inaugurate the Dakkada estate. When he lands at the airport, he will make his first stop at the Dakkada luxury estate to flag that off. The Dakkada estate is designed to provide maximum affordable housing for people.

“When he flags off the Dakkada luxury estate, he will move immediately to the central business district of Uyo and inaugurate the Dakkada Towers. It is a smart intelligent building fitted with the best communication and security gadgets.” he said.

Ememobong listed other projects to be inaugurated during the anniversary celebration to include 25 kilometres dualized Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road, 12 kilometres Secretariat road, 2.38 Kilometers access road to Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Ekpene General hospital, Oil palm processing project, 2nd phase of 45 metre span bridges, and 3.5 kilometres David Lawrence crescent among others.

He said that the anniversary celebration would be low key, because of COVID-19, and would therefore not attract public holiday.

Ememobong congratulated Akwa Ibom state for the quality of men who had governed it since inception, and stressed that God has been involved in the selection of leadership for the state.

“Attah came at the foundation stage and laid a solid foundation, Akpabio reported with anger and did well on industrialization. Udom, a financial expert came when the nation’s economy was almost in depression, followed by the Covid-19. So, he was prepared for a time like this”. he said

Reacting to agitations over Governor Udom Emmanuel’s ability to complete all ongoing projects within the lifespan of the administration, the information boss said ‘Completeness would be determined on May 29, 2023″.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/aibom-34-osinbajo-to-inaugurate-21storey-security-building-luxury-estate/

