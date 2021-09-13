Akwa Ibom Completed Recruitment Of 1000 Teachers For Secondary Schools

NOTICE!! NOTICE!! VERY!! IMPORTANT!!
AKWA IBOM STATE SECONDARY EDUCATION BOARD (SSEB)
SCHEDULE FOR DOCUMENTATION OF NEWLY RECRUITED TEACHERS
The newly recruited teachers are to appear for documentation as per their subject areas as scheduled below at the Board’s Headquarters:
20th September, 2021
Mathematics, CRK, History, Computer Science, Physical & Health Education and Geography.
21st September, 2021
Home Economics, Basic Technology, Ibibio, English Language, Civic Education, French and Biology.
22nd September, 2021
Agricultural Science, Economics, Chemistry, Fine & Creative Arts, Financial Accounting, Physics and Further Mathematics
They are to come with original /photocopies of the following documents in duplicate:
i. Birth Certificate/ Affidavit of sworn age declaration
ii. Certificate of Origin
iii. First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)
iv. GCE/SSC
v. Original copies of all other relevant educational qualifications
vi. NYSC discharge/Exemption Certificate
vii. Change of name (if any)
viii. 2 file jackets
ix. 2 Passport Photographs
Rt. Hon. Mrs. Ekaette Ebong Okon (PhD)
Executive Chairman
