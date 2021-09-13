Akwa Ibom Completed Recruitment Of 1000 Teachers For Secondary Schools

NOTICE!! NOTICE!! VERY!! IMPORTANT!!

AKWA IBOM STATE SECONDARY EDUCATION BOARD (SSEB)

SCHEDULE FOR DOCUMENTATION OF NEWLY RECRUITED TEACHERS

The newly recruited teachers are to appear for documentation as per their subject areas as scheduled below at the Board’s Headquarters:

20th September, 2021

Mathematics, CRK, History, Computer Science, Physical & Health Education and Geography.

21st September, 2021

Home Economics, Basic Technology, Ibibio, English Language, Civic Education, French and Biology.

22nd September, 2021

Agricultural Science, Economics, Chemistry, Fine & Creative Arts, Financial Accounting, Physics and Further Mathematics

They are to come with original /photocopies of the following documents in duplicate:

i. Birth Certificate/ Affidavit of sworn age declaration

ii. Certificate of Origin

iii. First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC)

iv. GCE/SSC

v. Original copies of all other relevant educational qualifications

vi. NYSC discharge/Exemption Certificate

vii. Change of name (if any)

viii. 2 file jackets

ix. 2 Passport Photographs

Rt. Hon. Mrs. Ekaette Ebong Okon (PhD)

Executive Chairman

