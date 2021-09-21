Alex Unusual Criticize Ladies Praying That Somebody’s Son Should Find Them

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Asogwa Alexandra better known as Alex Unusual has advised her fellow ladies to build up themselves instead of dreaming that the love of their life will one day magically find them.

The Reality TV star shared some lovely photos of herself on her Instagram page while making reference to a song from Tiwa Savage titled “Somebody’s Son” which documents a woman’s longing for love and the warmth of romance.

Alex Unusual explained that women should see the positivity in the song and try to add value to their lives instead of having the mindset that a man would come out from nowhere and propose to them.

She also reminded her fellow ladies that they should mimic the lifestyle of Tiwa Savage who was behind the song, as the Reality TV star revealed that the female singer can never sit at home and do nothing.

If you like, sit at home and be singing “somebody’s son go find me one day”. Don’t improve and add value to the “you” that wants to be found.

Even Tiwa Savage that recorded the song doesn’t sit at home doing nothing.

This applies to the guys too . Don’t go looking for somebody’s daughter without adding value and working on yourself . I come in peace. She said!



