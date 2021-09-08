Allen Onyema Presents ₦20 Million Cheque To The Super Eagles

Update from Newspremises

The chief executive officer (CEO), of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has fulfilled his promise to the Super Eagles of Nigera after they defeated Cape Verde 2-1 in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, Newspremises reports.

The Super Eagles reportedly landed Nigeria on 8th of September and were immediately greeted by a team Led by the CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema.

The Eagles were Cheered and Applauded upon arrival back to the country.

They have been away on International duty in Cape Verde where they took on the Blue sharks of Cape Verde in the second game of Group C World Cup Qualifiers.

Nigeria’s win on Tuesday means they’re now entitled to a 20 Million Naira Cash Reward from Business Man, Allen Onyema who had promised to Gift Them the Huge amount of money upon Arrival in the Country if they record a win against the Cape Verdeans.

In Fulfilment of his Promise, the CEO of Air Peace waited for the Eagles at the Airport, Welcomed the Players and staff with a Handshake, Addressed the team before Presenting a Cheque of 20 Million Naira which was Received by Captain Ahmed Musa on behalf of the team.



