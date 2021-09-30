‘Am I The Only Human Who Hates This?’

I honestly hate making calls, I hardly call ANYONE, in fact the last I spoke with my mom was 6 months ago… Is worse with my siblings and relatives. I can go a year or more without calling them.

I don’t pick any call I didn’t expect, neither do I return missed calls.

I hate sending people wishes, be it on social media, text or physical.

All my social media handles are in ghost mode, except my business WhatsApp.

I hardly reply messages on my personal WhatsApp line.

Although I get really busy most times, but I don’t

think it’s an excuse enough. I’ve tried changing, but it isn’t working.

It seems the only place I reply to people is on Nairaland, I’ve never clicked a “Like button” on the internet before… I have phobia for it.

How can I adjust? I spend 99.99% of my free time Alone in a quiet place soul traveling to universe.

