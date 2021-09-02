Ambrose Alli University Law Graduate Dies In Accident 4 Days After Signing Out (Pics)

A fresh graduate from ambrose Ali University ekpoma has died few days after signing out of the school.

The deceased identified as Uyi by his friends and colleagues, graduated from the faculty of Law fews days ago, before his death.

SAD NEWS��: Final year AAU Ekpoma Student Dies Four Days after Final Exams

5 years wasted as accident claims the life of a young graduate from Ambrose Alli University.

A Law Student identified as Uyi, who graduated about 4 days ago from the Faculty of Law in Ambrose Alli University has lost his life in an accident along Irrua-Uromi road.

The private car with four Law graduates including the daughter of Hon Edionwele, which was said to be heading to Ekpoma from Uromi had an accident this evening along Irrua road. The 3 other graduates including Hon Edionwele’s daughter who also graduated last Saturday have been rushed to the hospital.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=565877574857714&id=101565841288892

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...