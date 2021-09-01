American State Of Virginia Pardons Seven Black Men Executed 70 Years Ago

A group of Black men known as the Martinsville Seven, who

were executed in 1951 after being convicted by all-White

juries of raping a White woman, were on Tuesday August 31

pardoned by Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia.

The men were all convicted of raping 32-year-old Ruby

Stroud Floyd, a white woman who had gone to a

predominantly black neighborhood in Martinsville, Virginia,

on January 8, 1949, to collect money for clothes she had

sold.

Northam noted that the seven were convicted by juries made up entirely of white men, and some of them were illiterate, unable to read confessions they signed.

“Race played an undeniable role during the identification, investigation, conviction, and the sentencing,” the governor said in the pardon document.

The Martinsville case became a civil rights flash point

shortly after the men were arrested in January 1949.

It was gathered that the woman who recounted walking past

a group of Black men drinking by the railroad tracks in the

Southside Virginia town in her court testimony which lasted

for two hours, said one of them tackled her, before some

of them raped her repeatedly, threatening to kill her if she

screamed and dragged her into the woods after she briefly

escaped.

Police quickly rounded up seven Black men and produced

signed confessions. While all seven were said to have

admitted having sex or attempting to have sex with the

woman, their descriptions of events differed, and all pleaded

not guilty to having sex by force.

Several of the men were illiterate and could not read their

own confessions, and none had a lawyer present when they

signed. They were convicted in just eight days by all-White

juries.

Frank Hairston Jr. (18 years old), Booker T. Millner (19),

Francis DeSales Grayson (37), Howard Lee Hairston (18),

James Luther Hairston (20), Joe Henry Hampton (19), and

John Claybon Taylor (21), of Martinsville, were then

executed in February 1951.

However in 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that

imposing the death penalty in cases of rape amounted to

cruel and unusual punishment under the Constitution.

Late last year, relatives and descendants of the executed

men petitioned Northam to issue a posthumous pardon, at

least the second time they had requested he do so. The

families did not argue that the men were innocent but rather

that they did not receive impartial justice.

The petition read;

“The Martinsville Seven were not given adequate

due process.

“They were sentenced to death for a crime that a

white person would not have been executed for . . .

and they were killed, by the Commonwealth, ‘simply

for being black.’ ”

Commenting on the execution, Governor Northam said from

1908 when Virginia began using the electric chair to 1951,

state records show that all 45 people executed for rape

were black.

He said;

“These men were executed because they were

black and that’s not right.”

Northam added that prior to abolishing the death penalty in

2021, Virginia had executed more people than any other

state, and “studies have shown that a defendant is more

than three times as likely to be sentenced to death if the

victim of a crime is white than if the victim is Black.”

A statement from the Governor’s office read;

“Governor Northam’s pardons recognize the unjust,

racially-biased sentences these men received, as

well as the disturbing lack of due process in their

trials and convictions. All members of the

Martinsville Seven were convicted and sentenced

to death within eight days, and each defendant was

tried by juries made up entirely of white men. Some

of the defendants were impaired at the time of

arrest or unable to read the confessions they

signed, and none had attorneys present during their

interrogation.

“Pardons should not have to be a part of the

process to ensure a fair and equitable justice

system, but unfortunately that’s been case for far

too long and I’m happy we have a Governor that

believes in using his clemency powers to right the

wrongs and provide second chances,” said

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson.

“Governor Northam is committed to criminal justice

reform, and has made it a priority to thoroughly

review and act on pardon petitions. We’re seeing

the results today.”

Northam has used the pardon more than any other governor

of the modern era, according to state officials. In July, for

instance, he granted an absolute pardon to Bobbie Morman

Jr., who served 22 years in prison for his part in a Norfolk

shooting in which no one got injured.

Earlier in August he exonerated Emerson Eugene Stephens,

a waterman from Reedville who spent 32 years behind bars

for a murder that he didn’t commit.



https://punchng.com/american-state-of-virginia-pardons-seven-black-men-executed-70-years-ago/

