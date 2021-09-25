Anambra 2021: Maduka Penetrates Grassroots (Photos)

The intensity or tempo of the Anambra governorship race has continued to rise, with political permutations pointing in favour of the Accord party governorship candidate, Dr.Godwin Maduka.

The forthcoming guber election is different in colouration and dimension because the people of Anambra State seem commiteed to vote based on the capacity of the candidates.

Investigations show that gone are the days such election is solely a race for the ruling party or major opposition party. This time, it’s about the quality of the candidates and their antecedents.

Also, the 2021 Anambra guber election has shown that a winner can only emerge through popular votes, that is votes from the masses, particularly those in the grassroots.

And If there is one governorship candidate who has penetrated the grassroots and earned their backing in Anambra State, it is Dr. Godwin Maduka.

Dr. Maduka has taken his campaigns to the grassroots in the State showcasing evidence of what he has done or achieved for his people in Umuchukwu, as a yardstick to prove his preparedness for the top job.

From Nnewi to Ojoto, Maduka has earned accolades and unparallel support from the people. In Aguata, the story is the same as the people showed enthusiasm to Maduka’s charm and charisma to govern Anambra State.

His ongoing ward tour where he has engaged in constructive consultations with the local populace, reveals the level of his acceptance among those in rural areas in Anambra State.

Dr.Maduka has earned the enviable record of being the first governorship candidate in Anambra State, to visit the riverine areas in Anambra West, across the River Niger, an area considered a no go area for other candidates who usually shy away from those who live in these areas.

Dr. Maduka did not just visit the area through a speed boat. He also rode on Okada as he spoke to the people on how he will transform their lives if elected governor of the State.

Dr. Maduka has wined and dined with the grassroots in Anambra State. And because they constitute the voting segment of the Anambra population, this places the Pain Doctor in pole position to emerge victorious in the Anambra governorship election.

