Anambra 2021: Valentine Ozigbo Visits Atiku’s Residence, Seeks Full Support

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election, Valentine Ozigbo, has visited former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Ozigbo was a few days ago added to the list of Anambra governorship candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after a fierce legal battle with Ugochukwu Ubah over the PDP ticket.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja had ruled that the ex-Transcorp boss was duly elected as the rightful candidate of the party, prompting INEC to add his name and that of his running mate.

According to a Facebook post by Atiku – the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP, Ozigbo’s visit was not unconnected to the election.

He said : “Earlier, at my residence, with Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, the PDP governorship candidate in the forthcoming elections in Anambra State.”

PlatinumPost reports that the November election has attracted top personalities as candidates including former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Charles Soludu, who is flying the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) flag.

Others in the race are Senator Andy Ubah- a former governor of the state- All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah – Young Progressives Party (YPP).

