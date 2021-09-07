Anambra Election: Maduka Donates 21 Sienna Buses To LGA Executives (Pics)

*Maduka’s Guber Bid Gets Massive Boast, As Ex Anambra PDP Chair Collapses All Political Structures ( Photos/Video)*

…. _Donates 21 New branded Sienna Buses For LGA Executives_

…. _Maduka/Emeakayi Alliance Described As Major Leap For the Accord Governorship Candidate_

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qR81EgwojJw

The governorship bid of Dr.Godwin Maduka, has received a major boost, with the declaration by former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Prince Ken Emeakayi, to support the guber bid of the pain doctor cum politician.

Emeakayi, a top notch of the PDP, has been described as the pillar and backbone of the party in Anambra State, having played influential roles to secure the Anambra South Senatorial seat for the party.

At a well attended ceremony which took place at Okija,on Tuesday, Emeakayi collapsed all PDP structures in Anambra South Senatorial zone for Dr.Maduka and his Deputy, Dr.Ifeatu Obi, as fit and proper persons to lead the good people of Anambra State.

And to kick start or cement the alliance, Dr. Maduka donated 21 Sienna buses to the LGA executives in Anambra South Senatorial zone.

The Maduka/Emeakayi alliance, has been described as a major leap for the Accord party governorship candidate, as the November 6, Anambra guber election draws close.

https://leadership.ng/madukas-guber-bid-gets-massive-boast-as-ex-anambra-pdp-chair-collapses-all-political-structures-photos/

