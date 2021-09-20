Anambra Election: Maduka In Pole Position In Acceptance Rating

The Accord governorship candidate, Dr.Godwin Maduka, seems to be maintaining an impressive pace in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

An opinion survey conducted by some political analysts in tbe State ahead of the governorship election, showed that Dr. Maduka, has clearly emerged one of the front runners in the contest.

Most respondents who spoke on the chances of the various candidates ahead of the election, rated Dr. Maduka high, on the basis of his philantropic activities, and Humanitarian acts over the years even before he joined the govenorship contest.

Others argued that in terms of capacity and capability, Maduka has towered above other candidates, on the basis that he has shown evidence of what he can achieve if he is eventually elected governor of the State.

Maduka’ campaign slogan, Mr.Evidence, according to findings by the analysts, is also gradually becoming the sing song of most voters in Anambra State, who most times, now openly identify their support for the Accord party guber candidate.



Source: https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/09/anambra-guber-maduka-in-pole-position.html

