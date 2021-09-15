Anambra Election: Maduka Takes Campaign To Agu Awka (Photos)

As the race for Anambra State governorship election hots up, emerging political indices indicate that the Accord party governorship candidate, Dr.Godwin Maduka, is in pole position to brace the tape of victory on November 6, 2021.

An analysis of all the governorship candidates taking part in the election, shows that Maduka is the closest to the grassroots, who constitute 80 percent of the voting population in Anambra State.

Since he emerged the governorship candidate of Accord party, Maduka has embarked on massive consultations, taking his message of “Mr Evidence”, across the nooks and crannies of the State.

He has interacted with elders, traditional rulers, the clergy, women, youths, men, the physically challenged and others across the various wards and local governments in the State.

His message has been clear and simple, a better Anambra State, which he has proved capacity to accomplish considering how he singlehandedly built schools, hospitals, roads, security formations, and other forms of Infrastructure in his hometown of Umuchukwu.

This is why he christened his campaign slogan ‘Mr. Evidence’ to show proof of his capacity to transform Anambra State if elected governor.

The reponse that has trailed Maduka’s campaigns and tours have been impressive and clearly indicates that he has emerged the choice of the majority of the people of Anambra State.

His campaigns have been trailed by encouraging response and overwhelming support by well meaning Anambrains.

“Dr.Godwin Maduka is the right man for Agu Awka.

“He has shown evidence of what he can do if he becomes governor.

“Let other candidates come forth and show us what they have done for their people before they tell us what they will do for Anambra people. He is the best alternative for the people”said a Physical Challenged Person in Aguata, who witnessed Maduka’s campaigns your across LGA wards.

Source: https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/09/race-to-agu-awka-hots-up-maduka-emerges.html

