Anambra Governorship Candidates’ Manifesto Defence

Anambra Gubernatorial Candidates “Manifesto Defence” was Organised by a group known as “Kwechiri N’Oganiru Anambra”.

It was held on Friday 24th September, 2021..

At the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre.

It Started by 5:00pm, and lasted for two hours.

Here below is the link to the video of the live coverage of the event.

(2hrs Facebook Live Video).

https://www.facebook.com/groups/323936899021905/permalink/444474036968190/

Note: Prof. Soludo of APGA, Andy Uba of APC, Ifeanyi Ubah of YPP, Obiora Okonkwo of ZLP, Agbasimalo of Labour Party were all absent from the event.

