Anambra Gubernatorial Candidates “Manifesto Defence” was Organised by a group known as “Kwechiri N’Oganiru Anambra”.
It was held on Friday 24th September, 2021..
At the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre.
It Started by 5:00pm, and lasted for two hours.
..
Here below is the link to the video of the live coverage of the event.
(2hrs Facebook Live Video).
..
https://www.facebook.com/groups/323936899021905/permalink/444474036968190/
..
Note: Prof. Soludo of APGA, Andy Uba of APC, Ifeanyi Ubah of YPP, Obiora Okonkwo of ZLP, Agbasimalo of Labour Party were all absent from the event.
Anambra Governorship Candidates’ Manifesto Defence
Anambra Gubernatorial Candidates “Manifesto Defence” was Organised by a group known as “Kwechiri N’Oganiru Anambra”.