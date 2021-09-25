Anambra Governorship Candidates’ Manifesto Defence

Anambra Gubernatorial Candidates “Manifesto Defence” was Organised by a group known as “Kwechiri N’Oganiru Anambra”.
It was held on Friday 24th September, 2021..
At the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre.
It Started by 5:00pm, and lasted for two hours.
..
Here below is the link to the video of the live coverage of the event.
(2hrs Facebook Live Video).
..
https://www.facebook.com/groups/323936899021905/permalink/444474036968190/
..
Note: Prof. Soludo of APGA, Andy Uba of APC, Ifeanyi Ubah of YPP, Obiora Okonkwo of ZLP, Agbasimalo of Labour Party were all absent from the event.

