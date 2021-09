The new major access roads to Anambra state international cargo and passenger airport has been completed, the dual carriageway road leads to Enugu/Onitsha Expressway, while the two single lanes one lead to Umunya while the second lane lead to Otuocha local government.

Watch to see the aerial view

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=779v5Qd6rns

