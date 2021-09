Anambra is now officially gazetted as major oil producing state in Nigeria. In the letter that was signed by the professor Ibrahim Gambari the chief of staff to the president, all the details to that effect were stated.

There are two major oil and gas exploration/drilling companies currently drilling oil in Anambra state. Anambra will start immediately to receive oil revenues.

God Bless Anambra

God Bless Nigeria

