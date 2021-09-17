Anambra: Orumba North And South Join Forces For Maduka (Photos)

WARD TOUR!!! Orumba North And South Join Forces, Vow To Deliver Orumba Son Maduka at Anambra Guber Polls

…. Warn Other Candidates To Steer Clear From Both Local government Areas

…. Celebrate Okosisi Orumba’s Giant Strides that Cut Across The LG

…. Back Him As The First Individual To Contest For The Governorship Seat From Orumba

Dr.Godwin Maduka’s race to Agu Awka, Anambra State, received massive boost recently, when the people of Orumba North and South, announced their overwhelming support for Maduka.

Okosisi Orumba, a son of the soil, is the governorship candidate of Accord Party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

At his ongoing ward tour across the State Maduka, who was in Orumba as part of his consultations, was received by a tumultuous crowd comprising men, women and the elderly.

Several speakers at the different wards ceremonies hailed the medical Practitioner for his several humanitarian activities, urging him not to relent.

They uniamously called on Maduka to focus his campaigns elsewhere, assuring him that the people of Orumba are behind him

They advised other governorship Candidates to steer clear of Orumba, insisting that they need not any other candidate to come and campaign for the forthcoming governorship election.

Source: https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/09/ward-tour-orumba-north-and-south-join.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...