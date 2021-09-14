Anambra: Why I Surrendered Accord Party Ticket To Maduka – Alex Nwankwo (Video)

2021: Why I Surrendered Accord Party Guber Ticket To Maduka- Ex Governorship Candidate( Video)

Dr. Godwin Maduka’s guber race has received a major nod, as former Governorship candidate of Accord Party, Mr.Alex Nwankwo has revealed reasons why he surrended the party’s guber ticket to Maduka.

Nwankwo had emerged governorship candidate of Accord party at the Primary but handed it to Dr. Godwin Maduka before the close of submission of names of candidates to INEC.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka why he handed the ticket to Maduka, he said Dr. Maduka’s antecedents were some of his reasons he endorsed him for Accord party guber ticket.

He said Maduka is the bridge between the young and the old, who has delivered dividends of democracy to the people even before he joined the governorship contest on the platform of the PDP.

He said “After my assessment of all the governorship candidates taking part in the governorship election, Dr.Maduka stood out as a man that is capable, fit and proper to govern Anambra State”

He called on the good people of Anambra State to come out enmasse, support and cast their votes overwhelmingly for Dr. Maduka and the Accord party in the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

