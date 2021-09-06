Angry Youths Protest Bad Roads In Sango Ota, Ogun State

Angry youths in Sango Ota, Ogun state staged a protest today over the bad roads in the city.

The federal roads have become a nightmare for motorists and commuters.

The youths step out in mass to protest and ask the government for help.

From Joju road on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway through Sango-Idiroko road, Oju-ore, Lafenwa, Itele, Sango-Ijoko, Bible College road, Temidire, Dalemo to Sango Park, among others, the roads are in horrible state of disrepair.

