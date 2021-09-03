Anne Idibia Removes ‘Idibia’ From Her Instagram Bio

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6733168/annie-idibia-drags-2face-idibia

The drama between Anne Idibia her musician husband, Tuface and his family members seems to be getting messier as she removes ‘Idibia’ from her Instagram bio

