Nigerian actress and wife of 2baba, Annie Idibia, has celebrated her husband as he turned 46 years old today, WonderTV Media reports.

Annie posted a love up picture of herself with 2baba and wrote; “H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y TO A Guy” “My Mine “

#throwBack16yrsToday #aCoupleOf4everMore #LYTID #BirthdayBlessings #blackLove



The caption ended with a love emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT9uY46qY3v/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...