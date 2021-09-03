Annie Idibia’s Brother Disowns Her (Video)

Anne Idibia’s Brother Distances Himself From Her After She Dragged Tuface Online

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr5WFa3U3VY

Elder brother of Annie Idibia, Uduak has dissociated himself from anything that has to do with his sister.

Annie’s brother, this time around in a video shared on his Instagram page, said he no longer wants to be associated with Annie.

He asked family and friends never to hit him up about anything that involves the actress.

His post reads: “This is for mutual friends and family, I just want to announce the entity and actress known as ‘Annie Idibia has seized to be friend, family, sister

“Don’t hit me up, don’t DM me about her I have nothing connected with Annie or that brand whatsoever.”

