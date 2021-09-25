Anthony Joshua Loses To Oleksandr Usyk By Unanimous Decision

Congratulations to the new Unified WBO Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision. Scorecards: 117-112, 116-112, 115-113

World Boxing Organisation

Anthony Joshua suffered the second loss of his career at the hands of a brilliant Oleksandr Usyk on a thrilling night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Usyk started the stronger, landed a string of excellent body shots and moving around the ring with ease.

Joshua then began to work his way into the fight in the middle rounds, landing some blows that got the crowd going.

But Usyk turned the momentum round and began to land yet more convincing blows to the Brit, whose right eye was badly injured towards the end of the bout.

Both fighters gave it their all, and Usyk went on the front foot in a thrilling final round.



Usyk broke down in tears when the decision was announced

All three judges awarded a win to Usyk, and the result did not come as a surprise following a brilliant performance.

The star, who has only had two fights at heavyweight, broke down in tears after the decision was announced.

Joshua has lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...