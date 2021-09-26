Anthony Joshua Reacts To His Defeat By Oleksandr Usyk (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrClAxvDhqc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPIZWlswTGY
Anthony Joshua has reacted to his defeat
as world heavyweight champion by Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday 25th September 2021, IgbereTV reports.
He wrote on Facebook;
“Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you! London I love you & thank you each and every time!”
https://www.facebook.com/100044344960268/posts/404184504403045/?app=fbl
Oleksandr Usyk was crowned as the new unified world heavyweight champion after a unanimous decision win over Anthony Joshua with scores of 117-112, 116-112, 115-113.
The British boxer had put his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts on the line against the WBO mandatory challenger from Ukraine.