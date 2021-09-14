POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

A protest against the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB was held today at the National Assembly in Abuja.

A group of men and women carrying placards with inscriptions against the Proscribed pro-secession group were seen in front of the assembly complex on Tuesday afternoon.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that the protest was organized by one Chukwuka Ofoegbu popularly known as ‘ijelespeaks’.

Some of the protesters were seen carrying placards that read; “Say No to IPOB and their Terrorism”, “How is burning WAEC Examination materials going to give you Biafra?” etc.

The protesters also attacked Abia Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe over his reported support for the group and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Photos below;



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-anti-ipob-protesters-storm-national-assembly-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...