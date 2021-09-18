Anti-Open Grazing: Akeredolu Says Southern Governors Won’t Reply Miyetti Allah

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has said the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) will not dignify the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Of Nigeria (MACBAN) over their opposition to the anti-open grazing bill which has been signed into law in some states.

The group had described the anti-open grazing law as satanic, saying its members will not obey it.

But Akeredolu, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT said the anti-open grazing law is here to stay.

While condemning Miyetti Allah for asking the Federal Government and National Assembly to stop implementation of anti-open grazing law enacted in the state, Akeredolu who said governors will not dignify the association with a response, said anyone not comfortable with the law should challenge it in court.

“Let me be clear on this. The position of the Southern Governors is that we have resolved not to respond to MACBAN, Miyetti Allah or whatever name they call themselves. We do not want to dignify them with a response”.

“We are a government over a people and our respective states. How do we now want to get involved in discussions or arguments with MACBAN? The only thing that matters to us is that if anybody wants to challenge our action, let them go to court. We will meet them there but for us, I don’t think we have any responsibility for MACBAN”.

“They can call it any name that it is obnoxious or satanic. Whatever name they like, they can call it. We did not want to dignify them with any reply”.

“We are not in the same category. We are talking about states, not associations. The states have taken a position on behalf of our people and that is the state law. if anybody wants to challenge it, he can go to court”.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...