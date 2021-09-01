Antoine Griezmann Leaves Barcelona, Joins Atletico Madrid

Welcome back, Griezmann!

The Frenchman returns to Atleti on a one-year loan with an option to extend for a further year, renewable by either party, after our club reached an agreement with FC Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann returns to Atlético de Madrid after our club and FC Barcelona reached an agreement over a one-year loan with an option to extend for a further year, renewable by either party.

The Frenchman first joined Atleti ahead of the 2014/15 season, and made his debut on Aug. 10, 2014 during the Spanish Super Cup, which we won. The Frenchman’s first goal came just over a month later, in a Champions League clash against Olympiakos.

Griezmann is our club’s all-time fifth top scorer with 133 goals in 257 matches. He also provided 50 assists. Some of his memorable goals include the first ever at the Wanda Metropolitano against Málaga, his two strikes against Olympique Marseille in the 2018 Europa League final, his hat-tricks against Athletic Club and Sevilla, and his four goals against Leganés on Feb. 28, 2018.

During his 257 Atleti matches, Griezmann won one Spanish Super Cup, one Europa League and one UEFA Super Cup. He also came in third in the 2018 Ballon d’Or – the same year he won the World Cup with France.

