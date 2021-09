Saw this title on the WhatsApp status of a lady and that quote is from a TikTok video made by one white guy.

In my opinion, by extension, this simply means any man who can’t foot the bills of his wife should just consider himself single.

Let me throw it open to Nairalanders…

What is your take on this?

