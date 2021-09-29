APC Bigwigs, Jos Group Criticises Plateau Speaker’s Anti-Party Activities

APC bigwigs , Jos group alerts on Plateau Speaker alleged anti-party activities , Lavish spendings

“Calls on Anti -graft agencies to probe the activities of the Speaker ” .

Some bigwigs of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has accused the state Assembly Speaker, Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba, of engaging in anti-party activities stressing that he is already working against the interest of his party, the All Progressive Congress APC.

The allegation is coming after another Group operating under the ageis of Transparency Movement team lamented and alleged what they termed the cold war between the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Abok and Majority of the Staff of the assembly over funds and his lavish spendings and called on anti-graft agencies to probe the activities of the Speaker .

The party bigwigs said since the recent crisis in the state, some forces, groups and individuals have begun instigating the speaker against his party and the government, and rather than joining hands with the authorities and his party, he is already towing a different line.

Speaking on their behalf after the APC bigwigs meeting, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, said they have gathered that the speaker is already in talk with another party and that he is planning to leave the APC, and that is why he is currently exhibiting his unexpected actions.

Zazzaga said for a while now the Speaker has not been attending the government and APC functions alike, and that he absence from such functions not only speak volumes but confirmed the information they gathered about the speaker planning to leave the party.

He said they are therefore asking the speaker to come forth and explain to the party the reason for his recent actions and clear the air on his secret affliction with another party, otherwise they will write to the party to sanction him.

According to him, they will reveal all their facts about the Speaker’s recent contrary activities as they have fully gathered their facts, but that they want the APC leadership to take it resolution on the Speaker first.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Zazzaga urged the Speaker to retrace his steps because he should not be doing things that clearly shown he is ‘biting the fingers that fed him’.

It would be recalled that the APC bigwigs few weeks back gave the speaker an ultimatum to tender public apology to the people of the state as well as the government over what they termed divisive activities and unhelpful utterances in the wake of the recent crisis that rocked parts of the state.

Also the Transparency Movement team

in a statement Jointly signed by Cosmas Ashoms ,Lazarus Gyang and Ali Bawa Musa made available to newsmen in Abuja respectively, called on the anti graft agency to probe the activities of the Speaker .

They said the call was important because of the high level of alleged corruption currently ongoing in the Plateau state house of assembly .

The group beckoned on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, to hearken to them.

The statement alleged that there is a cold war between the Plateau Speaker and staff of the house of assembly because of the misappropriation of funds meant for autonomy .

The group alleged that the Speaker of Plateau state house of assembly has used the funds meant for autonomy to build a massive warehouse behind the back gate of the Jos University Teaching Hospital gate as well as purchasing a massive residence close to the old Ministry of local government and chieftancy affairs around Wase road GRA in Jos as well as a property in Abuja .

They also accused the Speaker of financial mismanagement, financial sharp practices and incompetence in running the affairs of the house .

The statement also reads that the speaker recently employed over 200 workers in the state house of assembly without following due process .

The group further alleged that the Speaker recently ordered a contractor that renovated the state house of assembly just few years ago to come back to renovate the house again for his selfish gains to make profit for himself at the Government House Unit 44 housing estate .

The group called on the anti graft agencies to arrest the Speaker of the state house of assembly and make him account for all his lavish spendings so far since he got into office .

“We called on the anti graft agencies to swifty act as soon as possible ” the statement further added .

https://leaders.ng/apc-bigwigs-jos-group-alerts-on-plateau-speaker-alleged-anti-party-activities-lavish-spendings/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...