APC Expels Sulaiman Adamu, Party Chairman Who Wished Osinbajo Replaced Buhari (Pix)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled a chieftain, Sulaiman Adamu for saying he wished Vice President Yemi Osinbajo replaced President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu was the Caretaker Chairman of the party in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

A statement on Thursday by John Akpan Udoedehe, APC National Secretary said the expulsion takes immediate effect.

The scribe said it was part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) held at the National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the party received and deliberated on the report of Adamu’s infractions and recommendations of the 7-member disciplinary committee set up by the Adamawa State Working Committee.

The APC condemned Adamu for making “unwholesome utterances on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Leader of the Party”.

“He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.”

The CECPC told members to always demonstrate and restraint and desist from acts and utterances that are inimical to the interest of the ruling platform.

In August, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) grilled former Adamawa Governor Jibrilla Bindow over comments against Buhari.

Bindow, defeated by former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Governor Bala Mohammed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had convened a meeting of his allies.

It was part of consultations as he prepares to join the 2023 governorship race.

The parley was attended by Adamu, ex-Adamawa Speaker, Kabiru Mijinyawa; ex-Administrator, Yola West Development Area, Abubakar Sirimbai; ex-Commissioner, Aliyu Mustapha, and ex-adviser, Yusha’u Adamu.

In a leaked audio, Adamu attacked Buhari for his leadership, complaining bitterly about the state of the country and the party.

“Even Buhari himself, what is his impact on the party? Of what value is he to us? How I wish he had contracted coronavirus, so that Osinbajo would take over”, Adamu had said in Fulfulde.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/02/apc-expels-adamu-party-chairman-who-wished-osinbajo-replaced-buhari/?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...