The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Saturday, October 2 to conduct its state congresses across the country.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He added that the party’s leadership has scheduled Wednesday to commence the sale of forms for the exercise.

https://www.channelstv.com/2021/09/13/breaking-apc-fixes-october-2-to-conduct-state-congresses/

