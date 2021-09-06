Armed Robbers Kill POS Operator In Rivers (Pictures)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM
Gunmen suspected to be robbers have reportedly shot and killed a Point of Sales operator in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers state, NaijaCover Reports.
It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the incident happened on Sunday evening, September 5, along GVC Road in the Aleto axis of Eleme.
The attackers reportedly left with the cash of the young man said to be also a part-time student of the Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic Bori (KENPOLY)
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2655878118054002&id=100008955194476