Army Major drag FCMB,Army to Court for N2 Billion Damages

Major Akeem Oseni has dragged First City Monument Bank to court over a post no debit on his account domicile in the bank without a court order.The military officer says the action of the bank has caused his family untold hardship.

The Nigerian Army had instructed FCMB to lien the account but the military officer contend that under the Nigerian law a bank cannot do so without a court order. It shows anybody or institution can stop First City Monument Bank (FCMB) from allowing a customer to withdrawal from the account and it will be carried out without approval from court.

Major Akeem is currently serving a 10 year jail term over a case involving drilling a junior officer.

Major Oseni is asking the court to compel the Nigerian Army and FCMB to pay him N2 Billion as compensation for depriving him and his family the usage of the fund in his account, GISTMASTER gathered.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...