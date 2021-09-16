Army Officer Shoots Police Inspector Dead In Lagos

An Army sergeant, John Ocheme, is currently being investigated for allegedly shooting and killing a police inspector, Inah Ubi last Wednesday.

The late Ubi was attached to the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), CMS Jetty, Lagos Island and was allegedly killed by Ocheme near the premises of a dredging firm, Batare Nigeria Ltd in the Sangotedo area of Ajah, Lagos State.

A source told the Nation, “We left here on a flying boat at about 9am. We got to the Sangotedo area of Okun Ajah and got off the boat. There were many dredging companies there.”

The eyewitness claimed that as the NIWA team drew close to shore, they were sighted by persons suspected to be carrying out illegal dredging operations. The suspects fled, leaving behind some of their equipment. Inah reportedly chased them and apprehended one of them, but he was protected by soldiers.

According to the eyewitness, both policemen on the NIWA team were armed and in uniform, while the soldiers, though armed, sported only army vests.

The source said one of the soldiers accosted the NIWA team, who identified themselves. While they were explaining their mission to him, they heard several gunshots from the direction Ubi went and found him on the ground near the other soldier.

Spokesman for 81 Division of the Nigerian Army covering Lagos and Ogun states, Major Olaniyi Osoba, did not confirm the incident but assured that the Army would not sweep the matter under the carpet.

The Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police has reportedly commenced an investigation and met with the head of NIWA’s CMS Jetty last Friday, in the company of the Army’s lawyer.

Ocheme, it was gathered, is in Army custody.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/09/16/nigerian-army-officer-allegedly-shoots-police-inspector-dead-lagos

