Arsenal Fans stood in front of Striker Aubameyang’s lamboghini in excitement and stopped him from leaving the Emirates stadium.

Arsenal won their Premier League match against Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners have now turned around their form after losing the first three games of the new season.

Aubameyang scored for Arsenal in Sunday’s win against Tottenham.

After the match, excited Arsenal fans stood around Aubameyang’s car.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Shg8VUi-bu4

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...