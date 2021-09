I teach 11 subjects and I earn 15k monthly

[Breakdown of the subjects]

I teach Primary 3 and 4 students Mathematics and I teach JSS 1 to JSS 3 Maths, ICT and BST.

The relief for a while now is that after the JSS 3 students concluded their state exams, they haven’t been coming to school.

As a teacher, what’s your workload and pay range?

PS: I took advantage of a situation to request for an increase last month and 2k was added…..

If not for that, it’s not deemed fit to be reviewed….

