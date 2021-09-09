Aso Rock Hotel Workers In Police Net For Swindling Owner Of ₦3.5 Million

When the management of the popular hotel known as Aso Rock Suites in Lagos employed three workers, Gideon Bassey, 21, Chidi Okonkwo, 21 and Alabi Olumide, 26, they never knew they had engaged suspected criminals in the hospitality outfit.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the trio reportedly ganged up and swindled the owner to the tune of N3.5m before they were eventually caught and arrested by the Police at Ikotun Division.

The incident happened at Abaranje Road, Ikotun area of Lagos State, where the hotel is located.

According to Police source the workers allegedly conspired and stole assorted drinks kept in the hotel for sale to customers such as Hennessy VSOP, Jameson, energy drinks and others worth the amount, sold and shared the money among themselves. https://pmexpressng.com/aso-rock-hotel-workers-in-police-net-for-swindling-owner-n3-5m/

