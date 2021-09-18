At What Level Did You Realize You Won’t Be Graduating With A First Class Degree?

Gaining admission into any tertiary institution comes with much expectations from an undergraduate student and his/her sponsors. Expectations like graduating with a first class honours degree, coming out as the best graduating student of the Department/Faculty/Institution etc.

As the journey begins, the work begins to achieve the goal of being the best in the academic pursuit, but in some cases the student can start realizing that he/she isn’t really up to the task of being a first class student after getting to a certain level with different challenges which can lead to the student settling for whatever comes his/her way.

So, at what level in the University did you realize that you won’t be graduating with a first class degree?

