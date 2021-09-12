Auchi Polythecnic Student Commits Suicide, Wills Mobile Phone To Girlfriend

A 23-year-old student of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, Solomon Oboh, has committed suicide.

Tribune Online gathered that the late Oboh, a National Diploma, ND 1 student of Public Administration, was found dangling in his room on Friday night.

The suicide victim an account noted, had been in the class earlier day, when he had some not too nice experience, as he felt humiliated for his inability to spell the words, “computer technology” correctly in the presence of his classmates.

Another source added that Oboh left a terse suicide note behind, without disclosing the full content of the message

The source, who pleaded anonymity, added that the deceased instructed that his mobile phone should be given one Sandra, whom he begged for forgiveness in the suicide note.

The source described the said Sandra as Oboh’s girlfriend and that they were course mates.

“Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class, we only came home later in the evening to find him dangling in the ceiling of his room at Bawack area of South Ibie.

“He was a very quiet boy who takes his academics very serious. He doesn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression or whatsoever,” the source explained.

When contacted the Polytechnic spokesman, Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie, confirmed the incident, but added that he was yet to be fully briefed on the details of what happened.

