Autopsy Result Of 26-Year-Old Lady Found Dead In Edo Traditional Ruler’s Car (Photos)

Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6746912/identity-corpse-abandoned-edo-hospital#105698430

Autopsy Result Of 26-Year-Old Faith Aigbe Found Dead In Edo Traditional Ruler’s Car (Photos)

The autopsy carried out on the corpse of 26-year-old Faith Aigbe, who was found dead in Edo traditional ruler’s car, has revealed she died of Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy, IgbereTV reports.

Enogie of Uroho in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Iguodala Ogieriakhi, was accused of beating Faith to death after her corpse was found abandoned in his Lexus 330, at the premises of the Edo Specialist Hospital.

The traditional chief, however, denied the allegation, claiming that Faith was eight months pregnant for him and she died while aborting their baby.

Aigbe’s family members denied that their daughter was ever pregnant, insisting she was murdered by the Enogie.

The police immediately arrested the Enogie and had him detained, while the Command called for autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.

The Edo State Police command on Wednesday, September 22, released the official autopsy of the late Aigbe.

Spokesman of the command, Bello Kontongs, in a statement said the cause of death is Hemorrhage Shock, ruptured tubal Ectopic gestation with massive Hemoperitoneum.

“The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the public that the autopsy of one Faith Aigbe who died in the house of her boyfriend, Enogie of Uroho, Iguodala Ogieriakhi,” the statement read.

“He was suspected to have killed his girlfriend who was eight months pregnant. But after series of investigation and the autopsy from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) reveals the cause of death and signed by Dr. Wilson Akhiwu

“The autopsy result reads: That the cause of death is Hemorrhage Shock, ruptured tubal Ectopic gestation with massive Hemoperitoneum. These are the things that the medical personnel said led to her death.

“So we are using this opportunity to let the public know the cause of the death. Based on this report, it shows that the Enogie may not have been culpable of the crime the family of the deceased accuse him of committing and the police will consider him for bail.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1400990/autopsy-result-26-year-old-faith-aigbe-found-dead-edo-traditional-rulers-car-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...