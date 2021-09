Our gods now collect Sardine, Bread, and Cornbeef. They also drink Coke, Fanta and Sprite.

This is billionaire businessman, Ayiri Emami at a river bank to pay homage to the gods (Yemoja or Oluweri Magboojo), days after the new Olu of Warri displaced him as Prime Minister of Warri kingdom.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=112211144522719&id=108748748202292

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...