Baby Mamas, 2face, Okafor’s Law & Annie Idibia

https://www.nairaland.com/6733168/annie-idibia-tuface-family-never

Team Babe Mamas Hope You’re Learning From 2face And Annie Saga

From the above link one will think babe mamas have got worse problems than family people. I tell people there is no easy way or short cut out of life.you think you as a man having babe mamas will cure your troubles from women,never. 2baba is obviously still screwing those babe mamas via okafors law

Verdict: if you dont want women wahala don’t think of having kids, either through marriage or babe mama.just de your dey.

