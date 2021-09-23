Baby Stolen In Uyo, Recovered In Owerri – Police Deny Mother Access (Photos)

A Nigerian lady has cried out over her missing but found child. @SoundmindG wrote:

My baby was stolen from me at uyo akwa Ibom state. God intervene he was recovered at Owerri. handed over to Owerri police command. The police denied me access to my baby totally.

My baby kept in their custody for months not I can’t see my child.

I need help oo Nigerians please

They keep giving me stories I’m losing my mind.

Any help please call me 08039310027



https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1440923451884191745.html

